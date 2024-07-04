Acting president calls on SCO to conduct transaction through Iran

Mokhber made the remarks on Thursday at the 24th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s Summit held in Kazakh capital of Astana.

He also proposed the establishment of joint free economic zones and preferential trade agreements between the SCO member states.

The acting Iranian president highlighted the economic bloc’s opportunities and capacities in trade, energy, transportation, agriculture, customs, telecommunications, and the development of AI technology.

He said, “These capacities should be used for the welfare of nations and the establishment of sustainable peace and inclusive development in the SCO region and around the world.”

Earlier in the day, Mokhber met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

Putin said strong ties between Iran and Russia would continue to grow, no matter who wins the snap presidential election in Iran to replace the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.