Iranian deputy FM reaffirms commitment to combating terrorism, raps Israeli regime’s war crimes

Safari condemned any resort to terrorist acts, especially by extra-regional actors within SCO territories.

Safari expressed gratitude for the condolences from SCO member states following the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Iran’s President and Foreign Minister.

He condemned recent terrorist incidents in SCO countries, including those in Iran, Russia, and Pakistan, emphasizing Iran’s long-standing victimization by terrorism.

He highlighted Iran’s history of losing high-ranking officials, including President, Prime Minister, judiciary head, ministers, and 17,000 citizens to terrorism.

Safari condemned the Israeli regime’s war crimes in Gaza and urged SCO members to take effective actions against these atrocities, emphasizing the need for unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He stated that lasting peace in the region hinges on ending the occupation of Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese lands and ensuring Palestinian refugees’ right to return.

Safari also criticized Western countries for their hypocritical human rights policies, citing the suppression of peaceful student protests in the US supporting Palestinians and the vetoes of UN resolutions against the Israeli regime’s atrocities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He highlighted Iran’s contributions to the SCO, including proposals for an energy hub and an aviation safety agency, and stressed the importance of regional cooperation for mutual benefit.

At the meeting, SCO foreign ministers expressed their condolences and praised the efforts of Iran’s late President and Foreign Minister in promoting regional cooperation and security.