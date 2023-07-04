Iran officially becomes member state of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

During the India-hosted SCO summit, which started on Tuesday morning, Iran’s accession to the organization was finalized in the presence of its leaders.

During the meeting, also joined by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced satisfaction with Iran’s official accession to the strategic body.

“I am happy that Iran is going to join the SCO family as a new member,” he said.

Other SCO leaders also offered congratulations to Iran.

The participants also discussed ways to facilitate the membership of Belarus.

The SCO is an eight-member transcontinental political, economic, and security organization.

The organization was founded by China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan at a summit held in Shanghai in 2001.

It is regarded as the world’s largest regional organization in terms of geographic scope and population, covering approximately 60% of the Eurasia region and 40% of the world population.

Iran submitted its initial application to the alliance 15 years ago. At a session held in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe in September 2021, Iran’s candidacy was accepted.