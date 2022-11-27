Iran Parliament approves accession to Shanghai Cooperation Organization

During a voting session on Sunday, all the 205 legislators present said ‘yes’ to the generalities and details of the bill on the Islamic Republic’s permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The measure authorized the Iranian administration to sign the 49 documents required for permanent SCO membership in line with efforts to promote the Islamic Republic’s “economic, cultural, security and political interactions and cooperation with regional organizations.”

In September, Iran signed a memorandum of commitment for its permanent membership in the powerful regional grouping, a year after the SCO approved Tehran’s accession application.

The SCO alliance was founded by China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in 2001 and is recognized as the world’s largest regional organization, with eight members and four observer states.

Iran had acquired observer status in the organization in June 2005.