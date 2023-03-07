President Raisi calls for close cooperation with SCO members

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with Zhang Ming, Secretary General of the organization in Tehran.

The president said Iran considers cooperation and interaction with the SCO’s members as highly important.

He noted that the member countries of the SCO have created extraordinary potentials for the organization given their manpower, big population, rich resources, and their wide geographical area in order to effectively deal with unilateralism and create regional and international convergence.

Raisi added that given the official membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the organization, the efforts of the SCO’s secretariat and the cooperation of Iranian officials with the body should be such that they will redress delays in the implementation of agreements and elevate cooperation between them to an acceptable level.

The SCO’s secretary general said the grouping’s secretariat is studying the proposals of Iran to strengthen the structure of the organization.

Zhang added, “We are confident that Iran can be an active and constructive member of the SCO.”