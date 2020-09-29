Iran’s President Lauds Ayatollah Sistani’s Vital Role after Controversy

President Hassan Rouhani has admired senior Iraqi Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani for his major role in creating stability and security in Iraq.

In a Tuesday meeting with Iraq’s new ambassador to Iran, President Rouhani said Ayatollah Sistani is highly revered by the Iranian people and government.

The president also praised the prominent cleric for playing a unique role in contributing to Iraq’s stability and security with his religious authority.

He then noted that Iran attaches great significance to its relations with Iraq, which he hailed as a friend, neighbour and brother.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s government is resolved to support peace, stability and security in Iraq,” the president added.

Highlighting Iran’s unwavering support for the Iraqi government and nation in the fight against ISIS terrorists, President Rouhani said the martyrdom of two great commanders, namely Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, is a testimony to joint action by Iran and Iraq in the battle with terrorism.

For his part, Iraqi ambassador Nasir Abdul Mohsin Abdullah submitted his credentials to the Iranian president, stressing the need for the expansion of relations between Baghdad and Tehran in various fields.

The people and government of Iraq would never forget Iran’s assistance in the war on ISIS, the envoy added.