Iran’s President Congratulates Tajik Counterpart on Re-Election

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani has congratulated Emomali Rahmon on his re-election as the president of Tajikistan.

In a message on Monday, President Rouhani warmly congratulated the Tajik leader on his re-election as the president of Tajikistan.

The Iranian president also expressed confidence that the cultural and historical commonalities between the two friendly and brotherly nations would allow the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan to further grow in all fields during President Rahmon’s new term for the fulfillment of the common interests and strengthening regional peace and stability.

He finally wished the Tajik president and nation health and prosperity.

Rahmon, 68, secured another seven-year term after garnering 90 percent of votes in a nationwide poll in Tajikistan.

Around 85 per cent of the country’s five million eligible voters handed in their ballots, according to authorities.