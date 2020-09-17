Iran’s President Congratulates Suga on Appointment as Japan’s PM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated Yoshihide Suga on his election as Japan’s new prime minister, expressing hope for the expansion of friendly ties between Tehran and Tokyo in all fields.

In a message on Thursday, President Rouhani warmly congratulated Suga on taking office as Japan’s new prime minister.

The president also paid tribute to former Japanese prime minister, Abe Shinzo, for his “major and influential role” in promoting relations between Iran and Japan.

“The constant consultations between the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan, especially in 2019 on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of establishment of political ties which was marked by reciprocal visits by the heads of the two states to their respective capitals, have opened a new chapter in the expansion of relations in all fields of mutual interest,” President Rouhani added.

He further expressed hope that the friendly relations between Iran and Japan and their mutual cooperation in various fields, particularly the economic and trade ties, would further grow during Prime Minister Suga’s tenure.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s policy has been always based on helping advance peace and security, respect, and mutual commitment to the international undertakings and agreements. Accordingly, I hope that consultations and joint efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan over the regional and international subjects would continue like before,” the president concluded.

He finally wished health, success and prosperity for the Japanese leader and people.

Yoshihide Suga was elected as Japan’s new prime minister by the country’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday, replacing Shinzo Abe who resigned because of poor health and promising to continue his signature economic policies.

71-year-old Suga won the leadership contest of the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Monday.

The former Chief Cabinet Secretary and Abe loyalist appointed a new cabinet shortly after he became prime minister, keeping about half of the familiar faces from his predecessor’s lineup.