Iran’s Parliament Speaker Contracts COVID-19

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.

In a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday, the top Iranian lawmaker said he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Qalibaf said he had a coronavirus test after one of his office staffers contracted the disease.

The Parliament speaker said he is going to perform his duties from quarantine.

The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus in Iran broke a new record on Wednesday with 415 fatalities.