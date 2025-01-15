Iran faces challenges in managing undocumented migrants, says MP

In an interview with Shafaqna, Gholamreza Tavakkol emphasized that the return of undocumented migrants has not been successful as there is no accurate data on them.

He noted, “If four buses of migrants leave the border, the same number replaces them.”

Tavakkol suggested that closing the borders could help manage the influx of illegal migrants into the country.

The lawmaker pointed out that undocumented migrants often work in hard labor jobs in rural areas without proper oversight, leading to deviations in insurance and wages that should be regulated by the ministry of labor.

He acknowledged that the Iranian government’s plan to repatriate about 2 million undocumented Afghan migrants by mid-March has not been as successful as hoped.

According to unofficial estimates, there are over 10 million illegal Afghan migrants in Iran, an issue many officials have warned pose serious social and security threats to the country.