Iranian MPs prevent lawmaker from being appointed as VP 

The MPs mainly affiliated with the Paydari (Perseverance) faction of parliament opposed Abdolkarim Hosseinzadeh’s resignation.

Paydari faction is known to be consisting of hardliner lawmakers and their opposition to Hosseinzadeh stepping down as an MP prevents his appointment to the post of vice-president for rural development.

Under parliament’s regulations, an MP can resign if his/her resignation is approved by the legislative body.

Mohammad Ali Vakili, another Mp, has criticized the Paydari lawmakers for thwarting Pezeshkian’s move turning down Hosseinzadeh’s resignation.

Vakili said the move is meant to intimidate the president.