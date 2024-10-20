Iran President’s request to appoint Sunni MP in govt. resubmitted to parliament

The renewed request for Hosseinzadeh’s resignation from his parliamentary seat was officially received, and it is expected to be discussed next week.

According to the parliamentary rules, one week after the resignation request is received, the issue will be brought to the open floor for debate.

As such, Hosseinzadeh’s resignation will likely be reviewed on Sunday, October 27.

During the process, Hosseinzadeh will present his case, and opponents will provide their arguments before a vote is held. If the majority agrees to the resignation, Hosseinzadeh will be eligible to join the government as the Vice President for Rural Development and Deprived Areas.

This is the second time the President has requested Hosseinzadeh’s appointment to the position.

The initial request was made in early September when the President issued a decree appointing Hosseinzadeh, a Sunni MP, to the role.

However, during a session on September 25, Parliament voted against accepting his resignation.