Iran’s Nuclear Chief, IAEA DG Begin Talks in Tehran

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have kicked off negotiations in Tehran.

The talks between Iran’s Ali Akbar Salehi and IAEA’s Rafael Grossi come to make the necessary coordination to implement the Law on Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions and Safeguard the Iranian Nation’s Rights, and act ratified by the Iranian parliament to tackle sanctions.

Activities related to the IAEA’s Safeguards Agreement are also on the agenda of the talks.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi arrived in Tehran on February 20, 2021, ahead of Iran’s move to stop implementing the Additional Protocol to the NPT Safeguards Agreement.

