Iran’s Non-Oil Exports Doubled in 8 Years: President

The Iranian president says the country’s non-oil exports have roughly doubled in the 11th and 12th administrations.

President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday the enemy intended to hinder Iran’s non-oil exports, but to no avail.

“Enemies tried to prevent the exports of oil, gas condensate, oil products and other items which were considered part of our staple exports in the past, but they failed to succeed because of the diversity of our products,” he said.

The president added enemy’s plots against Iran have failed.

“The enemy will definitely not be able to continue its plots,” he said.

President Rouhani added whoever is elected to the White House should submit to the Iranian nation.

“It makes no difference to us which person or which party will win in the US presidential election. Whoever comes to power in the US will have no choice but to submit to the Iranian nation. He has no other option,” he said.

“It is pretty obvious that they chose the wrong path. They wanted to bring the Iranian nation to its knees. They wanted to make our establishment give in to their demands. But we didnt succumb to them, nor will we do so,” he said.

He said non-oil exports have been a lever in Iran’s hands to counter the enemy.

“Our non-oil exports have been a bulwark against the enemy,” he noted.

“Our exports have increased in the steel, aluminium, copper and other sectors. There has been a jump in production, which shows we can be more active than before when it comes to exports.

“Non-oil exports have created problems for the enemy and have prevented the enemy from being successful in its wrong move,” he said.