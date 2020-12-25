Iran’s New COVID-19 Fatalities Down to Lowest Since Mid-September

Iran has confirmed 132 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest figure since September 15, increasing the overall death toll to 54,440.

In a press briefing on Friday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,021 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,189,203.

So far, Lari added, 933,736 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,345 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 7,303,238 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.