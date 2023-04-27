Iran’s Navy seizes foreign ship after it collided with Iranian vessel in Persian Gulf

The Navy said in a statement that Iran’s naval forces seized the ship after they received reports that it had collided with an Iranian vessel in the Persian Gulf.

Following the collision, two crew members of the Iranian vessel went missing and several others sustained injuries while the ship tried to flee the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian Navy added that the ship was obliged to assist the vessel and those who had been injured on board under international law.

Iran’s naval forces later tracked down and seized the ship which has been described as a Marshall Islands-flagged one.

The ship was taken to an Iranian port.

The US says the ship’s name is Advantage Sweet and that it was transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman.

The US also urged Iran to immediately release the ship.