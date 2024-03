The star of the match, Alireza Mokhtarabadi, etched his name in history by scoring all three decisive goals, securing the gold for the Iranian team.

This triumph follows last year’s remarkable performance when Iran’s national futsal team faced Sweden in the 5th World Championship finals in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

After a hard-fought 1-1 draw in injury time, the Iranian team emerged victorious with a 3-0 win in penalty kicks, claiming the championship.