Iran’s Leader pardons thousands of prisoners

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to a request to pardon or commute the sentences of a large number of Iranian prisoners.

The request was made by Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei. The pardon or commutation will apply to sentences of as many as 3,458 inmates.

Ayatollah Khamenei agreed to the pardon and commutation on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Ja’afar Sadiq (AS), the 6th Shia Imam.

The official amnesty request was approved in line with enforcing the 11th paragraph of the Constitution’s Article 110. Ayatollah Khamenei pardons convicts several times on the occasion of religious festivities each year.

