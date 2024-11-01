Iran Leader: Collapse of Western Civilization Greater than Defeat of Zionists 

Addressing a meeting of organizers of the Congress of 15,000 Martyrs of Fars Province, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the killing of ten thousand children by Israel in the ongoing war in Gaza and Lebanon.

He remarked that Westerners, who have claimed to uphold human rights and humanity for many years, or even centuries, have proven to be completely dishonest; this war has exposed that truth.

Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “Israel has killed ten thousand innocent children using two-ton bombs and various weapons, and Westerners have not shown any concern. Western politicians have been discredited, Western policies are disgraced, and they have been defeated; this is a great defeat.”

The Leader added that Western civilization does not care about spending its people’s money to kill innocent children, destroy families, martyr ten thousand children, or leave thousands of children orphaned; this is the nature of Western culture.

Ayatollah Khamenei further stated that an axis of evil supports the Zionist regime, opposed by the resistance front.

He emphasized that the Zionist regime, with the support of the United States and Europe, has martyred over fifty thousand defenseless and civilian people, including some prominent leaders of the resistance. Yet, the resistance front remains unwavering, fighting today with the same strength and resolve. This is the greatest defeat.

Expressing appreciation for leaders of the resistance movements in Palestine and Lebanon, he stressed that without figures like the martyr Yahya Sinwar and Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, who fought until the last moment, blending wisdom, courage, self-sacrifice, and dedication, the region’s fate would have been very different.