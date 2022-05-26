Iran’s leader offers condolence to families of the dead in building collapse

Ayatollah Khamenei ordered officials to take swift action to reduce the number of casualties.

The leader also called for the punishment of those responsible for the incident so as to give a lesson to others and prevent similar tragedies.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s message was read at an extraordinary session attended by the Iranian president. The meeting was held to look into reports from delegations sent to Abadan and to pursue the latest measures carried out in this regard.

The full message of Ayatollah Khamenei is as follows:

In the Name of Allah Most Compassionate, Most Merciful The tragic incident in Abadan, calls for swift action and using all possibilities to reduce casualties and this is of paramount importance. All officials are obliged to go after and punish those responsible for the incident in cooperation with the Judiciary. Officials must also make strenuous efforts to prevent similar incidents in other parts of the country. I need to thank government officials for their efforts in the past days, demand full pursuit and seriousness about the issue and offer condolences to the bereaved families.

Seyyed Ali Khamenei