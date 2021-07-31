Iran’s Leader Grants Clemency to over 2,800 Prisoners

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has pardoned or commuted prison terms of 2,825 convicts sentenced by various Iranian courts.

Ayatollah Khamenei granted amnesty the convicts on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (also known as the Feast of Sacrifice), and Eid al-Ghadeer.

The pardon was made at the request of Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei.

Eid al-Adha marks the end of the hajj pilgrimage and is one of the most significant holidays in the Muslim calendar.

Eid al-Ghadeer is a festive day observed by Shiite Muslims on the 18th of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar to commemorate the appointment of Ali ibn Abi Talib by the Prophet Mohammad (PUBH) as his immediate successor.

Article 110 of the Iranian Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the judiciary.