Iran army takes delivery of 1000 strategic drones

Upon an order by Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, a ceremony was held on Monday with the presence of Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Minister of Defense, where one thousand drones were simultaneously delivered to the Army at several locations across Iran.

The unique features of these drones include “a range of over 2,000 kilometers,” “high destructive power,” “the ability to penetrate defense layers with a very low RCS,” “very high flight endurance,” and “self-sufficiency without the need for control from start to the end of the missions.”

According to officials, these drones will be used for special missions, including border surveillance, enhancing combat capabilities, destroying enemy fortifications, and engaging distant targets.

The flying objects have been designed and produced by scientists and innovators from the Iranian Army, the Ministry of Defense, and knowledge-based companies.

During the delivery ceremony of these drones, commanders of the ground, air, and naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army were present at some delivery locations.