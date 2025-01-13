UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly planning to visit Kiev to discuss the deployment of British troops in the event of a ceasefire. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that he will discuss the subject with the British premier during their meeting.

“British troops contributing to a post-war peacekeeping force would undoubtedly be a welcome move, but it barely scratches the surface of what Ukraine truly needs,” Grant Shapps, who served as UK Defense Secretary from 2023 to 2024, told the Telegraph.

The UK “must now lead in offering [Ukraine] a bold and unwavering path to NATO membership,” he added.

The idea of deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine was first proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron in February 2024. He suggested that European nations could send troops to ensure security during a ceasefire, and support the peace process.

Zelensky has shown openness to the idea, stating that international peacekeepers could be one of the best instruments to force Russia to peace.

However, some European leaders have urged caution. Finnish President Alexander Stubb has warned against making hasty decisions regarding a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, emphasizing that such a step could lead to escalation.

The UK aims to ensure a diplomatic end to the conflict that protects Kiev’s interests, according to Gavin Williamson, who served as defense secretary from 2017 to 2019.

“There will be a need for underpinning that peace and the underpinning of Ukraine’s security, and that will require a real, physical commitment,” he stated, regarding possible British troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Williamson cited the second Minsk agreement, which froze the conflict between Kiev and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in 2015, saying it “ended up being worth not a great deal when it came to a hot conflict.” In the event of a truce, Ukraine’s security would need to be backed by “NATO, or by countries such as United Kingdom that can be seen as reliable partners,” he added.

Moscow has emphasized that any peace outcome must not be a repeat of the ill-fated Minsk agreements. Senior Western and Ukrainian officials have since openly admitted that they never planned to adhere to the agreements, and used the time to arm Kiev.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated last month that as Kiev refuses to negotiate, “it is obviously premature to talk about everything else, namely about peacekeepers.”