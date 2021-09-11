Iran’s Leader Congratulates Flotilla on Accomplishment of Mission

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Leader has congratulated a flotilla of the Naval Force of the Iranian army on having successfully accomplished its mission.

In a message, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khameni expressed his gratitude to the commander and personnel of the 75th Armada of the Navy following its return home from a historic mission in the Atlantic Ocean.

“I express my congratulations on the mighty and honourable return of the 75th flotilla of the Naval Force of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran from a daunting naval mission across the Atlantic Ocean, which was conducted for the first time in the country’s navigation history,” said the Leader.

“By God’s grace, today the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army is on the scene with its watchful, brave and untiring personnel, and stands ready for making endeavours to secure the lofty objectives of the Islamic Revolution,” he added.

“Maintain and upgrade these capabilities,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

“Convey my greetings to the commander and every single staff member of the flotilla,” he said.

The flotilla, which includes Sahand Destroyer and Makran port ship, had been dispatched to the high seas to ensure security for commercial ships of Iran as well as other countries.

The Armada has now arrived in Iran’s territorial waters.