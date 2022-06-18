Iran’s capital hosting 29th edition of intl. agro-food exhibition

The exhibition opened at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground on Friday and will run until June 20. It is joined by 665 Iranian and foreign exhibitors from around the world.

At the event, the participants put on display food products, processing and related industries, equipment and technology of food industry, packaging equipment, agricultural machinery and related industries, among other things.

This year’s edition features active presence of Iran’s knowledge-based companies and startups.

The exhibition has been mainly designed to showcase Iran’s capabilities and progress in agriculture and food industry, set the stage for the promotion of the country’s non-oil exports and provide the participants with the opportunity to obtain information on the latest scientific and industrial achievements in agriculture and food industry.