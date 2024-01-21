Iran’s historic cars center unveils automotive marvels

The center’s mission goes beyond mere display; it aims to preserve and highlight these national treasures, offering a captivating journey through Iran’s automotive history.

Among the gems showcased is a gold-plated Pierce Arrow, the exclusive Panther Laser, and a collaborative masterpiece from Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen.

The Rolls-Royce exhibit boasts historic models like Ahmad Shah Qajar’s Silver Ghost and the legendary bulletproof Phantom 4.

Meanwhile, the museum’s extensive Benz collection features standout models like the 500k and 600 limousines, alongside classics like the 190 SL.

Dedicated sections showcase super sports cars, featuring iconic names such as Lamborghini Miura, Cantash, Ferrari Super Fast 500, Bitzarini, and a range of Porsche models.

The Iran Historic Cars Center not only celebrates automotive marvels but also invites visitors to delve into the rich narrative of Iran’s automotive evolution.