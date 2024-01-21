Sunday, January 21, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesSelected

Iran’s historic cars center unveils automotive marvels

By IFP Editorial Staff

Opened in May 2003, Iran's Historic Cars Center stands as a testament to automotive excellence, housing a captivating collection that spans the evolution of automobiles in the nation.

The center’s mission goes beyond mere display; it aims to preserve and highlight these national treasures, offering a captivating journey through Iran’s automotive history.

Among the gems showcased is a gold-plated Pierce Arrow, the exclusive Panther Laser, and a collaborative masterpiece from Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen.

The Rolls-Royce exhibit boasts historic models like Ahmad Shah Qajar’s Silver Ghost and the legendary bulletproof Phantom 4.

Meanwhile, the museum’s extensive Benz collection features standout models like the 500k and 600 limousines, alongside classics like the 190 SL.

Dedicated sections showcase super sports cars, featuring iconic names such as Lamborghini Miura, Cantash, Ferrari Super Fast 500, Bitzarini, and a range of Porsche models.

The Iran Historic Cars Center not only celebrates automotive marvels but also invites visitors to delve into the rich narrative of Iran’s automotive evolution.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks