Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif to Visit China Friday

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel to China on Friday for talks with his Chinese counterpart, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday that Foreign Minister Zarif will visit China on Friday, October 9, in line with close consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China.

Foreign Minister Zarif will hold talks with Wang Yi, a State Councilor and the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, the spokesman added.

In this trip, Foreign Minister Zarif will exchange views on the regional and international developments and the expansion of bilateral relations between Tehran and Beijing, Khatibzadeh added.

“The two countries share views on important spheres such as the fight against the US’ unilateralism and interference in the internal affairs of countries,” he noted.