Iran’s Foreign Minister Leaves Turkey for Russia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has left Istanbul for Moscow on Tuesday morning.

Foreign Minister Zarif, who paid a visit to Turkey on Monday with a diplomatic delegation, left Istanbul for the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday morning.

During his stay in Istanbul, Foreign Minister Zarif held two rounds of meetings with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu for talks on the bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers discussed a range of topics in the meetings, signed a memorandum of understanding on the diplomatic properties and buildings of the two countries, and compiled a new list of commodities subject to preferential tariff.