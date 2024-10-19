Iranian President to Attend BRICS Summit in Russia

The event will be held from October 22-24 in Kazan, Russia.

Habibollah Abbasi, Director General of Public Relations at Iran’s Presidential Office, told Fars News Agency that in addition to addressing the main BRICS summit, President Pezeshkian will hold bilateral meetings with some of the heads of state participating in the event.

He confirmed that President Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.

At the end of his three-day visit, the Iranian president is expected to depart Moscow for Tehran on October 24.

Russia has held the rotating presidency of BRICS since January 1, 2024.

The intergovernmental organization comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.