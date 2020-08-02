Iran’s FM Congratulates Croatian Counterpart on Reappointment

Iran’s foreign minister has congratulated his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić Radman on his re-appointment as the Croatian foreign and European affairs minister.

In a message, Mohammad Javad Zarif also expressed congratulations on the recent parliamentary elections in Croatia which were held successfully.

“Thanks to the very good relations between the two countries and numerous potentialities which exist, I hope we will witness ever-growing development of mutual relations on all political, economic and cultural ties,” read part of the message.

“I wish Your Excellency health and success, and wish Croatian people prosperity,” Zarif added.

Radman was recently reappointed the foreign and European affairs minister in the second government led by Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.