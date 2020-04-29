Iran’s First Drive-in Cinema Launched amid COVID-19 Pandemic

For the first time in the Islamic Republic of Iran a movie will be screened for the audience at a drive-in cinema.

The project will start with the screening of the latest film by Ebrahim Hatami Kia.

Hatamikia’s “Exodus” will be screened for one week in the parking lot of the iconic Milad Tower in capital Tehran.

The project is organized by the Owj Arts and Media Organisation in collaboration with Nour-Taban Film Institute, with the permission of the National Headquarters to Combat Coronavirus.

Tickets for the movie will be on sale on Cinematicket.org as of Thursday morning.