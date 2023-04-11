Iran’s ex-ambassador to France: No party has motivation to revive JCPOA

Abolghassem Delfi told Entekhab news outlet that the recent statement of France and China on the JCPOA is no more than a routine move and is not sufficient to revive the deal.

Delfi said we can consider France’s stance as serious only if ties between Tehran and Paris change profoundly.

He said the Iran-West ties are not a priority for France and China.

Delfi said France cares about its ties with Iran and after the US withdrawal from the Middle east, Paris will interact with Tehran.

He further spoke about Iran’s efforts in this regard, saying what the Islamic Republic is seeking to do is merely to keep the US away from the Middle East and insinuate that regional countries can work together without the presence of the Americans in the region.

As for the Europeans, Delfi said they also show no interest in pursuing efforts to revive the JCPOA.