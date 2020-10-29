Iran’s Envoy Discusses Karabakh Conflict with Kremlin Officials

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi has kicked off negotiations in the Russian capital, Moscow, to promote Tehran initiative aimed at resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister for Central Asia and Caucasus Affairs Andrei Rudenko, the Iranian envoy explained to him Iran’s plan to resolve differences between the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia.

“Iran’s plan has been drawn up based on humanitarian principles and taking into account the demands of the warring sides,” he said.

Upon arrival in Moscow, Araqchi told reporters that the Minsk group created [in 1992] by the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE), (now Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)), failed to resolve divisions between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 30 years.

“Now, the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its initiative, seeks to put an end to differences between Baku and Yerevan through regional cooperation. Of course, we have a tough task ahead to achieve this objective,” he said.

He said Iran seeks to settle the crisis through a regional solution in order to establish lasting peace.

“Interference is made by countries from outside the region which wouldn’t like to see peace take hold in this region,” he added.

Araqchi’s trip, which has already taken him to Baku and Moscow, will end with his trips to Yerevan and Ankara later on Thursday, October 29, 2020.