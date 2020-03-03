Iran’s Emergency Chief Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Mojtaba Khaledi told Fars News Agency on Tuesday that Kolivand is feeling well at the moment, but is quarantined after testing positive.

Earlier, some other Iranian officials were detected with coronavirus, including 23 lawmakers, the vice-president for women affairs, and the country’s deputy health minister.

A member of the country’s Expediency Council, Mir-Mohammadi, also died of the virus a couple of days ago.