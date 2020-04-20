Iran’s Death Toll from COVID-19 Surpasses 5,200

Health Ministry spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said in his daily briefing on Monday that 1,294 new infections have been confirmed since Sunday noon, raising the overall cases to 83,505.

59,273 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from the hospital, he added.

However, the spokesman noted, 3,389 patients are in severe conditions of the disease.

Jahanpour said 353,012 COVID-19 tests have been taken in the country since the beginning of the outbreak.