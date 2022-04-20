Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Iran’s Covid deaths hit lowest in nearly two years

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
The Covid deaths in Iran have hit a record low in nearly two years. Iranian Health Ministry figures on Wednesday showed that the disease killed 19 people in the past 24 hours, pushing the total fatalities from the Coronavirus since the pandemic started to 140,896.

There were also 1607 new Covid cases including 221 hospitalizations. Covid killed more than 700 people daily during the worst of the pandemic several months ago.

Officials say the declining numbers of deaths and infections can be attributed to a nationwide vaccination campaign that began last year.

The vaccination process has seen over 148 million doses of vaccine administered to people in Iran. Nearly 27 million people have got their boosters, or the third shot of the Covid jab.

Despite the downward trend in the Covid deaths and infections, authorities repeatedly warn people to be wary and avoid relaxing health protocols, as this could cause a resurgence of the virus.

