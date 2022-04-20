Iran’s Covid deaths hit lowest in nearly two years

There were also 1607 new Covid cases including 221 hospitalizations. Covid killed more than 700 people daily during the worst of the pandemic several months ago.

Officials say the declining numbers of deaths and infections can be attributed to a nationwide vaccination campaign that began last year.

The vaccination process has seen over 148 million doses of vaccine administered to people in Iran. Nearly 27 million people have got their boosters, or the third shot of the Covid jab.

Despite the downward trend in the Covid deaths and infections, authorities repeatedly warn people to be wary and avoid relaxing health protocols, as this could cause a resurgence of the virus.