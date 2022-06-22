Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Iran’s Covid-19 vaccine cargo arrives in Nicaragua

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Covid-19 vaccine

The first shipment of Iran’s domestically-produced Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Nicaragua on Tuesday following a bilateral deal for exporting the COVIran Barakat vaccine to the Latin American country in March.

Nicaragua’s Vice President Rosario Murillo announced the first consignment containing 200 thousand doses of vaccine reached Nicaragua.

Iran’s Ambassador to Nicaragua Majid Salehi and Nicaraguan Health Minister Martha Reyes Alvarez were present at the ceremony to receive the jabs.

Over 90 percent of the population in Nicaragua has received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and nearly 85 percent are fully vaccinated.

Iranian Health Ministry officials say MCOVIran Barakat, one of the several Covid-19 vaccines produced in Iran, prevents coronavirus-related deaths up to 98 percent.

