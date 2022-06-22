Iran’s Covid-19 vaccine cargo arrives in Nicaragua

Nicaragua’s Vice President Rosario Murillo announced the first consignment containing 200 thousand doses of vaccine reached Nicaragua.

Iran’s Ambassador to Nicaragua Majid Salehi and Nicaraguan Health Minister Martha Reyes Alvarez were present at the ceremony to receive the jabs.

Over 90 percent of the population in Nicaragua has received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and nearly 85 percent are fully vaccinated.

Iranian Health Ministry officials say MCOVIran Barakat, one of the several Covid-19 vaccines produced in Iran, prevents coronavirus-related deaths up to 98 percent.