Iran’s COVID-19 Infections Surpass 110,000

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman has confirmed 1,481 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of cases to 110,767.

According to Kianoush Jahanpour, 48 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 6,733.

The spokesman said during the past 24 hours, no one died in 14 Iranian provinces, and only one person died in five provinces.

So far, he said, 88,357 patients have recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

Speaking in his daily briefing in Tuesday, Jahanpour added that 615,477 COVID-19 tests have been taken so far.