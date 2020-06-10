Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Surpasses 8,500

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 81 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 8,506.

In her Wednesday press briefing, Sima-Sadat Lari also confirmed 2,011 new cases of infection with the virus, raising the total number of cases to 177,938.

The spokeswoman said 140,590 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

Lari noted that 1,151,032 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, Khuzestan province is still considered a red zone, and six other provinces are also at yellow zone status.