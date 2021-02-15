Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Hit 59,000: Health Ministry

Iran has confirmed 83 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 59,028.

In a press briefing on Monday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 7,760 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,526,023.

So far, Lari added, 1,304,330 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,704 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 10,105,080 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently nine cities are in the “red” zone, 39 cities are in the “orange” zone, 228 are in the “yellow” zone, and 172 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

According to Lari, the “red” cities are all in Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, and include Abadan, Ahvaz, Mahshahr, Dezful, Dasht-e Azadegan, Shadgan, Shushtar, Karoun, and Hoveyzeh.