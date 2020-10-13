Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Hit 29,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says the novel coronavirus has killed 254 patients since Monday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 29,070.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 508,389 patients have contracted the virus so far, including 4,108 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

So far, she added, 411,840 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,570 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,369,622 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Fars provinces, she added.