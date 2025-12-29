Media WireMiddle East

Israeli tech sector saw rise in staff seeking relocation abroad due to war: Reuters

By IFP Media Wire

According to a report, requests by Israelis working for multinational companies in Israel to relocate abroad increased over the past year in response to the war on the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Advanced Technology Industries Association (IATI) found that 53 percent of companies reported an increase in relocation requests from Israeli employees, noting this was “a trend that may, over time, harm the local innovation engine and Israel’s technological leadership.”

The tech sector accounts for about 20 percent of Israel’s GDP, 15 percent of its jobs and more than half of its exports. The hundreds of multinationals in Israel include Microsoft, Intel, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta and Apple.

In its annual report, IATI also said some multinational companies are examining the transfer of investments and activities to other countries.

“In some cases, companies that faced disruptions in supply chains found alternatives outside Israel during the war, and when these proved efficient, there is a risk that activity will not fully return,” added the report.

At the same time, it added, there has been an increase in demand for relocation among senior executives and families, with more employees applying for positions outside Israel.

Still, the report noted that multinationals view the Israeli tech ecosystem through a long-term lens and many firms have thrived during the war.

 

