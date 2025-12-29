Featured NewsForeign PolicyMedia Wire

Iran says Araghchi–Witkoff communication remains open, sets conditions for talks

By IFP Media Wire
Araghchi Witkoff

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says communication between Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff remains intact, dismissing claims that channels between Tehran and Washington have been cut.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Esmail Baqaei said Araghchi never suggested that Iran–US contacts had ended, noting that the official communication channel via the Swiss Embassy is still in place.

He added that while contact with Witkoff exists, there is currently no reason to activate it.
Baqaei also slammed recent remarks by the US representative at the UN Security Council as hypocritical, stressing that no party can dictate the outcome of negotiations before entering the talks.

He underlined that adherence to negotiation principles is a prerequisite for any diplomatic process, including talks between Iran and the United States, warning that without such commitment, negotiations cannot realistically begin. The spokesman said Iran has consistently upheld diplomacy and supported regional collective efforts.

Baqaei also reaffirmed that Iran–US discussions have remained strictly limited to the nuclear issue, making clear that Tehran will not engage in talks on other subjects due to the absence of any logical justification.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks