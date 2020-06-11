Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 180,000: Ministry

The spokeswoman of Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 2,238 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 180,156.

In her press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 78 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 8,584.

The spokeswoman said 142,663 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

2,728 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, she added.

Lari noted that 1,173,208 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.