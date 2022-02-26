Iran’s coronavirus red zones down to 184 from 337

Iran’s Health Ministry says 187 cities are orange (high risk), 76 are yellow (medium risk) and one has turned blue (very low risk).

The ministry once again called on Iranians to get their booster shots as soon as possible and fully observe health protocols.

Iran seems to be slowly moving past the peak of its sixth wave of Covid-19 outbreak which was triggered by a highly transmissible variant of the virus known as Omicron.

On Friday, the Iranian Health Ministry announced 214 more fatalities from the coronavirus and nearly 12,000 new infection cases detected over the past 24 hours.