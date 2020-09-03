Iran’s Coronavirus Cases Hit 380,000: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 380,746 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 1,994 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 129 patients since Wednesday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 21,926.

So far, she added, 328,595 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,702 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,307,383 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.