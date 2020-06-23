Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Reconnected to National Grid

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Station in southern Iran has been reconnected to the national grid.

Annual fuel replacement work as well as periodical repair and maintenance work for the plant’s main equipment was, for the first time, done by local experts working at the modern nuclear facility.

Finally, the power plant was linked to the national grid again after successfully passing relevant tests, said Reza Banazadeh, the director of the power station and CEO of a company charged with operating the plant.

“The process of replacing nuclear fuel for atomic power stations is a very sensitive and complicated process carried out every year by skillful Iranian operators using a unique technological device called ‘the fuel replacement robot’ whereby one third of the nuclear fuel is extracted from the heart of the reactor and replaced by fresh nuclear fuel after a series of specialized work,” he added.

Banazadeh said the work was done with the minimum number of personnel in line with health protocols enforced to stem the spread of coronavirus.