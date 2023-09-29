Iran’s Bushehr holds third tourism festival 

The festival features training workshops for paddle boarding and dragon boating, canoeing, an albatross cruise, fishing competition, and kite flying competitions.
Below, you can find pictures of the attractive event.
Iran’s southern province of Bushehr, with a long coastline along the Persian Gulf, is holding the third tourism festival in the tourist village and Shoghab Beach Park in the provincial capital.
