Friday, September 29, 2023
Tourism

Iran’s Bushehr holds third tourism festival 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s southern province of Bushehr, with a long coastline along the Persian Gulf, is holding the third tourism festival in the tourist village and Shoghab Beach Park in the provincial capital. 

The festival features training workshops for paddle boarding and dragon boating, canoeing, an albatross cruise, fishing competition, and kite flying competitions.

Below, you can find pictures of the attractive event.

