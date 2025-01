The exact time of the fire is unknown, but the cargo dhow, which was traveling from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to Abadan, in southern Iran, caught fire 50 miles off the coast of Bushehr.

The captain and sailors didn’t even have time to launch the lifeboat and had to jump into the water, using a piece of the refrigerator to stay afloat.

Several crew members who jumped into the water suffered burns to their hands, feet, and neck.