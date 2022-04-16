Saturday, April 16, 2022
Over dozen boats sink in Iran’s biggest fishing port due to sudden high tide

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian province of Bushehr
At least 14 boats have sunk in Iran’s largest fishing port in the south of the country due to a sudden high tide, a local official has announced.

The governor of Dayyer in the southern Iranian province of Bushehr, Younes Barbarz, told IRIB News Agency on Friday that the boats and the fishing equipment on them sank at the city’s City Hall Harbor early in the morning.

Barbarz emphasized that the sudden high tide, a phenomenon known to locals, was not a tsunami and caused no deaths or injuries.

Some of the sunken boats were tugged out of the water with help from locals or by rescue personnel, he said, adding that the amount of the material damage was being studied.

The City Hall Harbor, Barbarz said, cannot hold back large waves or high tides.

